Soccer

West Ham Remain Locked in Negotiations With Sporting CP Over Transfer of Midfield Enforcer

2 hours ago

West Ham are still talking to Portuguese outfit Sporting CP about signing their midfield enforcer William Carvalho.

The Hammers are trying to negotiate, but Sporting are standing firm over the coveted 25-year-old, who has a £40m release clause.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Sky Sports understand that Carvalho will only be sold for the value of that release clause, and so West Ham may be forced into breaking their club transfer record to land him in the next two weeks - the London club have already had an opening offer turned down.


Carvalho was left out of the match day squad to face Steaua Bucharest in the Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, suggesting that Sporting identify him as unsettled by the talks that are taking place.

The Portugal international has developed into one of Europe's better defensive midfielders in recent seasons, and helped Portugal to Euro 2016 glory last summer.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

It would appear also that Sporting are preparing to head into the new season without Carvalho after signing Rodrigo Battaglia.


Should a move for Carvalho materialise, then he would become the Irons' fifth signing of the summer after Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez.

The need for a player like Carvalho was evident on Sunday as West ham were completely overran by Manchester United at Old Trafford and thumped 4-0.

