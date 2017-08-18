Arsenal Plot Late Pursuit of Juventus Winger After Missing Out on Thomas Lemar

Arsene Wenger may be forced to widen his search for a winger this summer, having missed out on Thomas Lemar of Monaco - and Arsenal have now set their sights on the Colombian Juan Cuadrado, with just two weeks until the window shuts.

The ex-Chelsea man could be offered a bumper deal by Arsenal, who have plenty of funds remaining as they attempt to bolster the squad. Any attempted deal won't be easy or cheap though, with Cuadrado contracted to Juventus until 2020.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

However, Italian outlet Transfermarketweb claim that Arsenal are not willing to drop their pursuit of the winger. With Alexis Sanchez still out injured and the future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in doubt, securing another name before the window shuts could be pivotal.

Furthermore, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri will be reluctant to sell, with Juve winger Leonardo Spinazzola set to make his loan spell at Atalanta permanent. This could leave the squad thin, but a huge offer could tempt the club into selling.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Recently featuring in Juventus' 3-2 loss in the Italian Super Cup, Cuadrado remains a starter in Juve's side - but the summer signing of Douglas Costa could leave his game time limited, and he could thrive in a team where he can be the star player.

Cuadrado's agent Alessandro Lucci insisted earlier this summer that his client would not leave Turin, saying: "Juan [Cuadrado] does not want to leave Juve and Juve do not want to sell him. Cuadrado could be of interest to other clubs, no doubt about it. But no one has contacted me directly or initiated a negotiation with Juventus."



