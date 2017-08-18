Soccer

Chelsea Set to Rekindle Interest in Andrea Belotti Despite Torino's £90m Valuation

2 hours ago

Chelsea are on the hunt for another striker, and are set to rekindle their interest in Torino's Andrea Belotti, although the Serie A outfit will supposedly not let their star man leave for anything less than £90m - according to a report published by Tuttosport (via talksport).

Bolstering their attack has been a priority for the Blues this summer, and after snagging Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid for a club record £70m, the south-west Londoners will resume their pursuit of the 23-year-old hit-man, who has been on the club's radar for the majority of the summer transfer window.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

In the 2016/17 season, the Italian international scored 28 goals in all competitions for 'Il Toro', and since the start of the current campaign he has managed to notch a further 2 goals, proving that he's got the talent to continue his prolific form in front of the target.

Antonio Conte is desperate to ensure that Chelsea retain their Premier League title this season, and to do so they'll certainly need a chart-topping firing squad at their disposal; Belotti's record is a true measure of his underlying calibre.

Diego Costa has, as it's widely known, been caught in an ongoing spat with the club during the summer, and it appears that the Spaniard's career at Stamford Bridge is all but over, given the nature of the feud between both parties, meaning that finding a replacement is imperative.


Belotti has a lofty €100m buy-out clause lodged within his standing contract at Torino, and the club will not be willing to listen to any offer below the required figure, meaning that Conte and co. will have to break the bank yet again if they're to land his services. 

