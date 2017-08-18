PHOTO: Marc Bartra Writes Emotional Tribute to City of Barcelona After 13 People Die in Van Attack

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has penned a tribute to the victims of the Barcelona terror attack on Thursday.

13 people have been confirmed as dead and over 100 more were injured, when a van deliberately hit people in the famous Las Ramblas boulevard in central Barcelona as it was packed with tourists.

The incident has been deemed a terror attack by authorities and Bartra, a native of Catalonia who previously played for Barcelona as well as Espanyol's youth team, took to Instagram to post a moving message.

He wrote: "Where I was born, where I grew up and where I have the people I love. All my support to affected families. I love you Barcelona. #TodosSomosBarcelona".





Earlier in the year, Bartra was taken to hospital and suffered a broken bone in his arm, when the team bus of his current club Dortmund was hit with an explosion, ahead of the club's Champions League tie against Monaco.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The Spain international returned to training in May and played two matches before the end of the season after the attack.

Victims of the Barcelona attack have included representatives from 34 countries, with people from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, China and Pakistan among others reported to be hurt. Barta has been joined in his tributes by those across the world of football.