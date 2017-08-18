QPR vs Hull City Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

Queens Park Rangers welcome Hull City to Loftus Road on Saturday as Ian Holloway's side look to get back to winning ways after their Wednesday night loss to Norwich City. The R's went down 2-0 to the Canaries and in the process, tasted defeat for the first time this season.

The Tigers also endured their first defeat of the season on Tuesday night, losing 3-2 at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leonid Slutski's side are level on four points with their hosts with three games played so far in the Championship.

Both sides will be vying for the points and here's everything you need to know about ahead of the clash in west London.

Classic Encounter

QPR & Hull have meet 47 times previously with not much in it separating them. Rangers have 15 wins to their name with Hull tasting victory on 16 occasions. Slutski's men have the much better recent record over the Hoops though, winning three and drawing three of the last six encounters.

The Hoops last victory over the Yorkshire side came in November 2007 when Hogan Ephraim and Mikele Leigertwood scored in a 2-0 victory, which was manager Luigi de Canio's first game in charge. A fine solo goal from Ephraim set the R's on their way before Leigertwood scored a long ranger which wrapped up the points and moved the Hoops out of the Championship relegation zone.

Key Battle

Nedum Onuoha vs Fraizer Campbell

The former Sunderland and England U21 teammates will likely lock horns on Saturday in what could be an interesting match up. QPR captain Nedum Onuoha will be more than aware of the dangers that Fraizer Campbell can pose and the former Manchester United graduate looks to have put his injury hell behind him.

Campbell has started all three games this season under Slutski and will be eager to notch his first goal of the season but the 29-year-old will find it tough against Onuoha, especially if the former Manchester City player gets the better of him physically.

Massimo Luongo vs Markus Henriksen

Football games are often won in the middle of the park and Saturday's clash could be no different. Australian international Massimo Luongo will go up against Norway star Markus Henriksen as the pair look to get the better of one and other.

If Holloway opts for five across the middle, Luongo could deploy his more creative attributes and hurt Slutski's side but if Henriksen is allowed freedom alongside Sam Clucas, expect an exciting battle. Both players have looked sharp in the first three matches and influencing the game from early on will prove vital.

Team News

The hosts are likely to make just one change to their starting line-up from the one that lost in East Anglia on Wednesday. Pawel Wszolek limped off with a hamstring injury after 30 minutes to be replaced by Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Kazenga LuaLua.





Grant Hall and Jordan Cousins are still unavailable for the foreseeable with the later tearing his hamstring in pre-season.





For Hull, they've been dealt a major blow with the news that Abel Hernandez has been ruled out for six months with a ruptured Achilles. The Uruguayan striker was taken off late on in Hull's defeat to Wolves on Tuesday after going down awkwardly in the box.





Adama Diomande will get the nod to partner Campbell in attack.

Potential QPR Starting Lineup: Smithies; Perch, Lynch, Onuoha; LuaLua, Luongo, Scowen, Freeman, Bidwell; Mackie, Washington





Potential Hull City Lineup: McGregor; Aina, Dawson, Hector, Clark; Bowen, Henriksen, Grosicki, Clucas; Campbell, Diomande

Prediction

Hull will go into the game as slight favourites but QPR put Reading to the sword in their last home game which provides the setting for an intriguing clash. Yes, the visitors do have the upper-hand on Rangers in terms of recent history but the home side have made a positive start to the campaign (so far).

The injury to Hernandez will have rocked Hull so their main goal threat has been nullified somewhat and Rangers will be hopeful this can swing in their favour. Nonetheless, it's a tough one to call at this early stage of the season, both teams have won, drawn and lost so a cagey 1-1 draw is perhaps the most likely outcome.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Hull City







































