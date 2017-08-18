Sampdoria President Insists Inter Will Have to Pay Premium Price for Star Forward Patrik Schick

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has spoken out on the ongoing transfer saga involving star striker Patrik Schick.

Schick has been heavily linked with a move to join Inter this summer and in a recent interview with Premium Sport (via Calciomercato) the Blucerchiati president has indicated it would take a significant fee in order to convince them to sell the young forward.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Ferrero said: "Schick is training, he is our player, then we’ll see if he wants to leave or someone will take him, but a lot of money will be needed to take him.

"The boy is fine here, he’s already been called into his national team, the only thing that has not been said is that he is a pure talent and that he is fine, so many teams have asked for him, we will see where he can go."

He admitted that it would be one of the coups of the summer if Sampdoria manage to keep the 21-year-old Czech on their books, saying: "He will be in the best team for him. Is it possible that he can remain? Absolutely. If he should remain, it would be the acquisition of the summer."

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Schick has been linked with moves to a number of clubs this summer, with the forward scoring 11 Serie A goals from 32 games in his debut season in Italy after making a move from Sparta Prague in 2016, switching the capital of his homeland for Genoa.

Should Schick be sold to Inter, Sampdoria will look to Atletico Madrid's Lucianno Vietto as a replacement first, with the Argentine forward allegedly set to cost €20m.