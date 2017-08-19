Antonio Conte Admits Chelsea Are Behind Spurs in One Particular Department Ahead of Derby Clash

Antonio Conte brought the Premier League title back to Stamford Bridge at the first time of asking last term. However, the Italian is learning just how quickly success can turn into pressure when one works for Chelsea.

After having a glorious first season in London, Conte has seen his side stripped nearly bare, also losing the last member of the Blues' old guard in former captain John Terry.

As such, the former Juventus boss believes that Chelsea's next opponents have a huge advantage, suggesting that Spurs are well ahead of his own side when it comes to the building of foundations.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Speaking to the press (via the Telegraph) ahead of the huge clash set for Sunday at Wembley, Conte said: “I can tell you one thing is very important for me, sometimes you can win, but you are preparing yourself for disruption. Sometimes you don’t win, but you are preparing yourself to be better.

“Spurs started to work with Pochettino for three years, this is the fourth year and Pochettino has had the possibility to work for three years with the same players and have the possibility every season to improve his foundations.

Antonio Conte says following two red cards last game, the team must be focussed on the game on Sunday and must not find excuses. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 18, 2017

“Last season we did a fantastic season because there wasn’t this foundation or basis. We started to build this foundation and we won, so it means we built something.

"But now it’s not enough, so we have to improve, to extend this basis, work together with new players.

“Last season we won the League and reached the final of the FA Cup with only 13 regular players. We were lucky to not have injuries. There wasn’t this basis. We are ready to fight to face this difficult situation and we must work, work, work to have a good present and future.”