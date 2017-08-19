Barcelona Prepare Next Step in Philippe Coutinho Chase After Having Third Bid Turned Down

If you had any doubt surrounding Barcelona's level of persistence, then their battle to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool this summer is a clear indication of the lengths they will go to in order to land their targets - and it seems as though they haven't ended their pursuit.

Liverpool are not alone in receiving the Barcelona treatment first-hand as Borussia Dortmund are facing a similar struggle to keep hold of highly-rated youngster Ousmane Dembele.

The Spanish giants have two weeks to get both deals over the line - which are looking increasingly unlikely if Liverpool and Dortmund's stances are anything to go by.

Those at Camp Nou are submitting bids at the most unsettling of times, which is understood to have angered Liverpool's hierarchy as they strongly rejected the Spanish giants third bid for Coutinho - which was a reported £118m - as they once again reiterated that the Brazilian was going nowhere this summer.

The Mirror have reported that despite Liverpool's 'definitive' insistence that Coutinho is not for sale, Barcelona keep coming back with new offers, to which the have Reds responded by saying it is never going to happen and to stop wasting their time.

Barcelona currently set to miss out on both Coutinho and Dembele. Yet unsettling them both to true point of no return from their clubs. — Callum Wright (@Mr_CallumWright) August 19, 2017

At this point, most clubs would back-off, however further reports from the Mirror suggest Barcelona are set to prepare another huge bid which could be submitted next week - as they continue to find Liverpool's breaking point.

It would seemingly have to be a significant improvement on their most recent offer which included a number of outlandish add-ons to a guaranteed £80m if they have any chance of breaking Liverpool's resolve, which is that the 25-year-old is not for sale at any price.

As Barcelona continue to test Liverpool's patience with bids, they have also resorted to public statements from club officials. With the club's general manager Pep Segura the most recent case, when he claimed: "We are close to [signing] Coutinho and Dembele."

Jurgen Klopp responded dismissively, saying: "I don't know why other people are saying what they are saying. I don't even know them."