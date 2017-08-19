Substitute Hal Robson-Kanu came on to score the winner, and was later sent off, as West Brom snatched all three points at Turf Moor against Burnley.

After a first half which Burnley largely dominated, their inaccurate finishing was punished by a rejuvenated West Brom in the second-half. Following good work from Matt Phillips in the air, Robson-Kanu was on hand to finish at the near post in the 71st minute.

Despite a late rally by the home side, and a dismissal for goal scorer Robson-Kanu for an ugly elbow on Matthew Lowton, they held on to make it six points from six. For Burnley, following an inspired performance at champions Chelsea last week, they will be disappointed and frustrated with their first home performance of the season.

On a windy afternoon in Lancashire, Gareth Barry made his debut for the away side, coming in for Claudio Yacob in central midfield. The Clarets were unchanged.

The first half largely consisted of consistent Burnley pressure, with West Brom frontman Jay Rodriguez left isolated throughout as the Baggies struggled to retain possession.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Following decent early chances for Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick and the in-form Sam Vokes, Burnley really should have taken the lead in the 44th minute. Robbie Brady whipped in a beauty of a corner, with Ben Mee somehow heading over when it looked easier to score.

And after a drab start to the second period, the substitution of Robson-Kanu in place of James McClean changed the game, as the Wales international’s support of Rodriguez gave West Brom a different outlet up front.

A scrappy goal gave the Baggies all three points, with a punt up field nodded on by Matt Phillips, with Robson-Kanu the first to react to strike home at the near post past a helpless Tom Heaton.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The game largely petered out in the latter stages, aside from a red card for Robson-Kanu; with his eyes firmly fixed on the ball, he caught Matthew Lowton with his right elbow, prompting referee Martin Atkinson to send him off. Perhaps a tad harsh, yet West Brom held on with relative ease to conclude an extremely satisfying afternoon for Tony Pulis’ men.