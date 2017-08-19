Details of Barça's Latest Coutinho Bid Show How Reds Were Left Enraged by Bizarre Structuring

Liverpool have been left incensed by the structure of Barcelona's third bid for wantaway star Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds had told their Catalan counterparts that they had no desire to sell their talismanic playmaker after rejecting two previous offers for him, and have now been infuriated even further by Barça's latest attempt to land Coutinho in a bid initially reported to total £119m.

The Daily Mirror has reported that Liverpool would have only received £80m of that alleged fee up front, and that portion of cash would also have been staggered over a period of five years.

No wonder Liverpool turned down Barcelona's latest £118m offer for Philippe Coutinho. Guaranteed element of bid only €90m (£82m) — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 18, 2017

The rest of La Blaugrana's offer - around £39m - would have been part of an incentivised plan that would only be activated, if Coutinho met certain conditions during his stay at Camp Nou.

Those included winning the Ballon d'Or, lifting multiple trophies in the same season, securing plenty of Champions League titles and winning both the Ballon d'Or and a plethora of cups during a single campaign.

That composition of their latest bid for Coutinho has enraged the powers-that-be in Liverpool's corridors, and has appeared to have forced the Anfield-based side into digging their heels in even more than before.

A Liverpool fan and his Philippe Coutinho mug 😂 pic.twitter.com/frPvFO7e9O — GeniusFootball (@GeniusFootball) August 18, 2017

Coutinho has already had a transfer request rejected by his current employers after he decided that a move to Catalonia only comes around once in a player's career, but his hopes of joining La Liga giants are now in disarray as Liverpool stand firm against Barca.

Ernesto Valverde's team had £200m from the sale of Neymar to PSG to utilise, but they have been thwarted in their desire to acquire Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele thus far.

The Copa del Rey holders have signed Paulinho to the tune of £36m, and while they still have a huge £164m burning a hole in their pockets, they are reluctant to pay over the odds for either of their top transfer targets.

Coutinho is expected to miss yet another Liverpool game this weekend as he continues to recover from a supposed back injury.