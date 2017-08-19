Soccer

Newcastle Knocked Back 'Instantly' After Making Enquiries for Real Madrid Pair

2 hours ago

Newcastle United have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid pair Lucas Vázquez and Kiko Casilla.

Rafa Benítez had been desperate to sign the Real Madrid duo, with Vázquez particularly high on his transfer list this summer. However, Newcastle have been told they need to look elsewhere by the reigning European champions after an ambitious enquiry into the Spaniards' availability from the Magpies, according to Marca.

Vázquez has appeared to be on the fringes of the Real Madrid side following his return from Espanyol in 2015, prompting talk of a possible move away from the Spanish capital. Casilla, another player who swapped Real Madrid for Espanyol before returning in 2015, is a clear second choice goalkeeper behind Keylor Navas.

SERGIO CAMACHO/GettyImages



With this season proving vital for both players ahead of the World Cup next summer, a good amount of game time is important for their chances to be on the plane to Russia with the Spanish national team.

Having already completed the signing of Spanish trio Joselu, Javier Manquillo and Mikel Merino, as well as former La Liga defender Florian Lejeune, it is clear that Benítez wants to increase the Spanish contingent at Newcastle in a bid to avoid Premier League relegation this season.

