Soccer

VIDEO: Lyon Captain Nabil Fekir Scores Unbelievable Halfway Line Thunderbolt - Off His Weak Foot

an hour ago

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir has possibly already scored the goal of the season, getting off an unbelievable shot with his left foot in a match against Bordeaux on Saturday.

Just 10 minutes into the match, Fekir caught the Bordeaux keeper off his line with an incredible screamer (off his weaker foot, mind) from the halfway line to put his side ahead.

Check it out in the video below!

It will take something remarkably special to even come close to beating that for goal of the season anywhere next year. How Fekir managed to keep such a shot low enough until it reached the back of the net is just simply amazing.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters