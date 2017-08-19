VIDEO: Lyon Captain Nabil Fekir Scores Unbelievable Halfway Line Thunderbolt - Off His Weak Foot

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir has possibly already scored the goal of the season, getting off an unbelievable shot with his left foot in a match against Bordeaux on Saturday.

Just 10 minutes into the match, Fekir caught the Bordeaux keeper off his line with an incredible screamer (off his weaker foot, mind) from the halfway line to put his side ahead.

Check it out in the video below!

Nabil Fékir with early contender for goal of the season .. with his weak foot.pic.twitter.com/Co9iroEIpu — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) August 19, 2017

It will take something remarkably special to even come close to beating that for goal of the season anywhere next year. How Fekir managed to keep such a shot low enough until it reached the back of the net is just simply amazing.