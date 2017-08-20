Soccer

Arsenal Set to Finally Offload Injury Prone Midfielder Jack Wilshere to Italian Giants

an hour ago

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere looks set to leave Arsenal this summer with AC Milan emerging as hot favourites. 

The Englishman is back fit, but looks a long way off playing for the first-team after only a handful of U-23 games, more recently against Derby U-23s.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

However, he could be off before he even has the chance to represent the first team this season, with Corriere dello Sport claiming that Arsenal offered Wilshere to Milan, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

Despite their abundance of signings this summer, they are looking for an attacking midfielder and Jack Wilshere fits their requirements perfectly.

His loan spell at Bournemouth helped to show the quality that he undoubtedly still possesses, but injuries once again hampered his progress.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

And this could be the one sticking point in relations with Milan who are worried that he doesn't play enough games every season to justify his signature.

It is not just Milan who are interested in acquiring his services. Sampdoria and Roma have shown a keen interest, while a host of Premier League clubs have been keeping him on their radar. 

With only one year on his contract left and Arsenal not set to renew it Milan will be hoping they can exploit this.

Milan were interested 12 months ago in Wilshere and will be hoping that it is second time lucky in their pursuit of him. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters