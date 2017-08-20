Arsenal Set to Finally Offload Injury Prone Midfielder Jack Wilshere to Italian Giants

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere looks set to leave Arsenal this summer with AC Milan emerging as hot favourites.

The Englishman is back fit, but looks a long way off playing for the first-team after only a handful of U-23 games, more recently against Derby U-23s.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

However, he could be off before he even has the chance to represent the first team this season, with Corriere dello Sport claiming that Arsenal offered Wilshere to Milan, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

Despite their abundance of signings this summer, they are looking for an attacking midfielder and Jack Wilshere fits their requirements perfectly.

His loan spell at Bournemouth helped to show the quality that he undoubtedly still possesses, but injuries once again hampered his progress.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

And this could be the one sticking point in relations with Milan who are worried that he doesn't play enough games every season to justify his signature.

It is not just Milan who are interested in acquiring his services. Sampdoria and Roma have shown a keen interest, while a host of Premier League clubs have been keeping him on their radar.

With only one year on his contract left and Arsenal not set to renew it Milan will be hoping they can exploit this.

Milan were interested 12 months ago in Wilshere and will be hoping that it is second time lucky in their pursuit of him.