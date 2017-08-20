Domenico Tedesco Praises Schalke Defensive Display Over Leipzig After 2-0 Victory

New Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco heaped praise onto his Schalke side's defensive display and hard work against tough opposition in last seasons runners up RB Leipzig, as the Bundesliga side claimed a morale-boosting 2-0 victory.

The 31-year-old believed his side stuck well to a game plan and proved that the hard work they've been putting forward off the pitch will see them in a much better place this term, with the hope that the Royal Blues finish higher than their 10th place spot last campaign.

Speaking after the game, Tedesco said: "Leipzig were able to create chances on the overlap but we do know how to defend and it’s the main reason we won today. We fought well, defended superbly, created space and worried about finding space not the man. These are all things we need to continue to do for the rest of the season.

"In the first half, we tried to press as much as we could. However, a lot of the time, we were too slow to close down which meant we had to defend deeper."

The Schalke boss also mentioned the roles all three substitutions played when they were introduced into proceedings and the effort being put in by all squad members, he added:

"In the second half, we made three substitutions. As a coaching team, we think it’s extremely important to emphasise that the players who come off the bench are as important as those who start.

"Everyone has worked hard for this win. We all deserve it. I’m happy and confident ahead of the upcoming fixtures."