Pogba Names the Funniest Player in Man Utd's Squad & Discusses His Friendship With Jesse Lingard

Paul Pogba has revealed Eric Bailly is the funniest player at Manchester United.

Both players joined the Red Devils last summer, with Pogba signing from Juventus and Bailly from Villarreal, but Pogba's selection of Bailly as the squad's most humorous member may come as something of a surprise to United fans.

Pogba is known to have a close friendship with Jesse Lingard but instead opted for Bailly because the defender is often unintentionally funny.

He told Copa90, as quoted by Manchester Evening News: "The funniest? I think it's Bailly. He doesn't even want to be funny but he's just funny!"

And while Pogba didn't select Lingard as the funniest in the changing room, he did explain how close the pair are.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Pogba added: "Obviously I'm very close with [teammates] like Jesse. And when you're with those people you know you want to die for them.





"It's always good to be close to your teammates outside the pitch and on the pitch."

Pogba and Bailly were both on the scoresheet on Saturday as United eased past Swansea 4-0, with Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial also getting grabbing goals.

Lingard made a cameo appearance in the 4-0 thrashing of West Ham last week but remained an unused substitute for the trip to Wales.