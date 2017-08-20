Soccer

Steven Gerrard Rips Into Arsenal After 1-0 Loss to Stoke & Reveals Why They're Not a 'Top, Top Side'

41 minutes ago

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard believes that underperforming Premier League side Arsenal are too easy to play against.

After finishing fifth and winning the FA Cup last season, the Gunners have opened up the new campaign with a win over Leicester and a loss at Stoke, with Arsene Wenger's side criticised after being defeated by Jese Rodriguez's first goal for the Potters on Saturday.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

And whilst praising Arsenal's footballing ability when in possession, Gerrard said Arsenal are not mean enough and that the performance against Stoke was typical of what Gunners fans have come to expect from their side in recent years.

He told BT Sport, as quoted by Goal: “To be a top team and compete for this Premier League, you have to be really good in possession – and Arsenal are, they’re a fantastic team.

"But to be a top, top side, you have to compete outside of possession, you have to be horrible to play against, Arsenal are too easy to play against.

David Rogers/GettyImages

“I thought the performance was typical Arsenal. Fantastic in possession and, yes, they created a lot of chances and on another day they could’ve scored a lot of goals. But just passive out of possession, not enough people who want to put their body on the line."

“It seems to me that Arsenal have too many technical, gifted players in the starting XI.

"They need a couple of players in there with steel and aggression. Otherwise it’s going to look nice and they’re going to have loads of possession but they’re going to have more performances like this.”

