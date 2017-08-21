Aleksandar Mitrović Attracts Interest From La Liga With Newcastle Wanting to Sell

Fan favourite Aleksandar Mitrović could be set for a future away from St James' Park after falling out of favour with manager Rafa Benítez.

La Liga outfit Málaga are keen to take the 22-year-old on loan for the remainder of this season, however, Newcastle want to recoup part of the £16m transfer fee paid to Anderlecht in 2015 and sell their Serbian striker, according to The Sun.

Mitrović has been an unused substitute in both of the Magpies opening games this season. Having missed out on a chance to enter the pitch in defeat to Tottenham, Benítez' decision to leave Mitrović on the bench as Newcastle trailed to Huddersfield seemed personal.

Justice for Mitrovic, should be on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/EmD5QwOOMy — Adam (@SimplyMitro) August 20, 2017

Málaga are interested in signing the striker, but are unsure if they want to meet Newcastle's asking price.

The Spanish side already have Premier League strikers Borja Bastón and Adalberto Peñaranda on loan from Swansea and Watford respectively, however, Mitrović would be seen as a welcome addition to the squad by 54-year-old manager Míchel.

Newcastle recently completed the £5m signing of Spanish striker Joselu from Stoke City, providing Mitrović with even more competition for a place in the Magpies squad.





Along with last season's star Dwight Gayle, Ayoze Pérez will be fighting for a spot in Rafa Benítez' starting eleven throughout this season.