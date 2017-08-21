Soccer

Dortmund Set for Defensive Shakeup With Erik Durm Pictured in Stuttgart Ahead of Move

2 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund's defence is set for a hefty shake up before the transfer window closes in two weeks. 

TSG Hoffenheim star Jeremy Toljan is a target for die Schwarzgelben and he is expected to join Dortmund this summer for €5m, with youngster Felix Passlack being sent to the Rhein-Neckar-Arena for the duration of the season.

All of this will rest with 25-year-old defender Erik Durm. The World Cup-winning left-back is in Stuttgart to complete a medical ahead of a permanent move away from the Signal Iduna Park. Durm's exit has been delayed due to additional scans taking place of his injured hip, with spells out of the Dortmund first team not uncommon through injury for the German international.

VfB Stuttgart are certainly playing it safe over Durm's transfer. Having already signed ex-Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber, Durm's arrival would see two new players at the Mercedes-Benz Arena with a long history in injury problems.

Recently appointing Michael Reschke as the clubs new sporting director, Stuttgart are wasting no time in adding to their eight new signings already this summer. Argentine midfielder Santiago Ascacibar is understood to have flown to Stuttgart ahead of a proposed €8.5m move from Estudiantes. 

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Should Durm's medical be successful, Dortmund's move for Toljan appears to be straightforward. With just one year left on his contract at Hoffenheim, the 23-year-old looks set to provide cover in an injury plagued Dortmund defence that is currently without captain Marcel Schmelzer and Portuguese international Raphaël Guerreiro.

