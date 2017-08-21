Leeds Offer Disappointed Free Fans Shirt Exchange Following Chris Wood Transfer to Burnley

Leeds United have made an admirable gesture to fans following the departure of star striker Chris Wood to Burnley on Sunday night, offering a shirt exchange to any supporters who find themselves with a 2017/18 jersey that bears the New Zealand international's name.

'Wood 9' shirts were understandably a popular choice for eager fans during the summer after the 25-year-old scored 27 goals in 44 Championship games last season, but a £15m offer from Burnley him prised away just three games into the new campaign.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

As such, any Leeds fan in possession of a 'Wood 9' shirt from this season is able to return it to the club and receive a blank one in return.

A statement from the club on Monday read:

"Leeds United are advising any fans who have 'Wood 9' printed on the back of a 2017/18 home or away replica shirt that they are able to return the item to our club shop and exchange it for a new blank replica shirt."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Leeds had been desperate to keep hold of Wood to aid the club's promotion push after narrowly missing out on the Championship playoffs towards the end of last season.

In a statement released following confirmation of the transfer, chairman Andrea Radrizzani explained to fans that it had been the player's desire to leave, despite the offer of a favourable new contract that promised a potentially easy departure if the club failed to achieve promotion.

"For the past month we have tried to negotiate a new three year contract with Chris Wood," Radrizzani revealed.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"We offered the player strong financial terms including reasonable exit clauses, lower than the fee we demanded for a transfer this summer, should the club not reach the Premier League in a certain timeframe."

The Italian businessman called it "the player's preference" to leave and explained that there was little choice but to sell now because Wood was only under contract until 2019 and his market value would soon start to fall if that expiration got much closer.

"Supporters can rest assured that monies generated from the sale of Chris Wood will be reinvested into adding to the 12 signings we have made already," Radrizzani added.