Leeds Set to Pursue Middlesbrough's Rudy Gestede in Wake of Chris Wood Exit

Leeds United will be desperate to fill the void left by Chris Wood, and according to a report published by Sky Sports, the Whites are prepared to pursue Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede's signature.

It is understood that an initial bid has been made by Leeds for the Benin international, who has only managed to muster 10 appearances for his current employers since a £6m switch from Aston Villa in January.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Wood, 25, moved to the Clarets in a deal worth £15m on Monday after the Championship outfit failed in the efforts to persuade the prolific hit-man to stay at Elland Road.

The New Zealand international bagged 30 goals for Leeds in the 2016-17 campaign in all competitions, an accomplished tally which lead Burnley's Sean Dyche to lure his services with the promise of top-flight football.

But Gestede, 28, only netted six times in total last term during his split stints at Villa and Boro, although a fresh start with a renewed sense of worth at Leeds could warrant the attacker to dust off his dormant shooting boots.

During the summer transfer window, United have successfully signed 11 players, Samuel Saiz being one of which managed to chalk a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup against Port Vale, so goals are not necessarily a fundamental requirement Thomas Christiansen - an out and out hold up man such as Gestede could be a catalyst for more danger in-front of the target, though.