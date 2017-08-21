Mbappe Sent Packing From Monaco Training After Pulling a Neymar/Dembele in Confrontation With Raggi

Kylian Mbappé has hit the headlines once again this summer after a training ground altercation with former Italy U21 international Andrea Raggi. The 18-year-old striker was dismissed from training following the confrontation, sparking more talk that Mbappé is set to join Neymar in Paris for €180m.

Mbappé has been linked with a host of European clubs this summer, following an incredible breakout season for Monaco. Scoring 26 goals in all competitions and registering four appearances for the French national team, Mbappé is the hottest prospect in Europe.

Previously linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid, Mbappé has now been tipped for a move across France to join Unai Emery's Paris Saint-Germain.

This potential move has once again picked up traction following Mbappé's dismissal from training, with the Monaco Vice President, Vadim Vasilyev, prepared to sell if he is not given a choice, according to L'Equipe.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

Questions over PSG's ability to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations have already been asked, following Neymar's €222m move to the French capital. Although we will not know about the Parisians ability to follow FFP guidelines until next year, adding Mbappé to the squad for €180m would throw likely the club's credibility into question once again.





PSG will be forced to sell some of their star players before a move for Mbappé can be considered. Julian Draxler and Ángel Di María are two high-profile names that have been linked with moves away from the Parc des Princes this summer, sparking interest from a host of Premier League clubs as well as Barcelona.