Soccer

Middlesbrough Considering Move for Liverpool's Ryan Kent as Potential Adama Traore Replacement

2 hours ago

Middlesbrough are planning a move for Liverpool youngster Ryan Kent as a potential replacement for Lille target Adama Traore, the Daily Mail have reported.

Kent recently signed a new contract with Liverpool having spent time on loan in the Championship with Barnsley last season.

The 20-year-old made 45 appearances for the Tykes last term and was named the club's Young Player of the Year.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Kent, who recently expressed his desire for regular first team football, has also been linked with a move to Aston Villa, Derby County, Hull City and Leeds United, as well as a number of Bundesliga clubs.

The winger's only appearance for Liverpool to date came in an FA Cup draw against Exeter last year, although he impressed in pre-season this summer.

“It’s about getting game time, whether that’s here or on loan," Kent has said, quoted by the  Coventry Telegraph.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

“Wherever I am, I want to be among the team and don’t want to halt my progression as a player. If that means going on loan to get game time, then that’s what it’ll be.

“But right now I am just concentrating on my time here at Liverpool and if I can push into the first team then I will try to do that.

“Committing myself to Liverpool is a very big thing, so I’d like to become a fully-fledged member of the team and become a regular starter.

“It’s the team I’ve dreamed myself playing for since I was seven years old, so that’s where I’d like to see myself in the future.

“I am with a manager here that is willing to play young players and invest his time into my progression as a player. Liverpool has the right foundations to make me a good player in the future.”

