Middlesbrough Considering Move for Liverpool's Ryan Kent as Potential Adama Traore Replacement
Middlesbrough are planning a move for Liverpool youngster Ryan Kent as a potential replacement for Lille target Adama Traore, the Daily Mail have reported.
Kent recently signed a new contract with Liverpool having spent time on loan in the Championship with Barnsley last season.
The 20-year-old made 45 appearances for the Tykes last term and was named the club's Young Player of the Year.
Kent, who recently expressed his desire for regular first team football, has also been linked with a move to Aston Villa, Derby County, Hull City and Leeds United, as well as a number of Bundesliga clubs.
The winger's only appearance for Liverpool to date came in an FA Cup draw against Exeter last year, although he impressed in pre-season this summer.
“It’s about getting game time, whether that’s here or on loan," Kent has said, quoted by the Coventry Telegraph.
“Wherever I am, I want to be among the team and don’t want to halt my progression as a player. If that means going on loan to get game time, then that’s what it’ll be.
“But right now I am just concentrating on my time here at Liverpool and if I can push into the first team then I will try to do that.
“Committing myself to Liverpool is a very big thing, so I’d like to become a fully-fledged member of the team and become a regular starter.
“It’s the team I’ve dreamed myself playing for since I was seven years old, so that’s where I’d like to see myself in the future.
“I am with a manager here that is willing to play young players and invest his time into my progression as a player. Liverpool has the right foundations to make me a good player in the future.”