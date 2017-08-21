Paul Gascoigne Reveals Why He Used to Touch Les Ferdinand's Penis Before Every Game

Tottenham and England legend Paul Gascoigne has claimed he used to touch Les Ferdinand's manhood before games for good luck.

The Sun have revealed that Gazza made the revelation at his Charity Event in Newcastle, to raise money for the Jay Lennon Foundation which was set up following the death of his nephew last year.



He was so impressed with the size of Ferdinand's privates he asked the striker if he could have 'a hold of that thing' and went on to score and play superbly so it became a regular pre-match ritual for the pair.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking at the event the former Newcastle, Tottenham and Rangers star said: “In the dressing room, Les Ferdinand, I swear down, when he took his clothes off, you should have seen the size of his f***ing c**k. He made mine look small.

"I went ‘Les, Les please, please let me have one f***ing hold of that thing', so he let me have a hold of it and I went out played a blinder and scored, right. I thought ‘f***ing brilliant. So the next game at Wembley, ‘Les get it out’.

Steve Powell/GettyImages

Gascoigne spent five years playing alongside 50-year-old Ferdinand with England between 1993 and 1998, scoring five goals between them in 12 England appearances.

When confronted about Gazza's claims of the unusual pre-match ritual, Ferdinand denied it and laughed it off, saying: “That’s absolute nonsense. That never happened - I think he’s away with the fairies on that one."