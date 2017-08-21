Soccer

Schalke 04 Part Ways With Atsuto Uchida as Move to German Capital Is Completed

an hour ago

Japanese international Atsuto Uchida has left Schalke this summer after agreeing a deal with second division side Union Berin. 

Uchida first joined Schalke in 2010, leaving Kashima Antlers for £1m to try his luck in European football. A loyal and faithful servant over the last seven years, Uchida will now have the opportunity of first-team football to stake his claim for a spot in Vahid Halilhodžić's World Cup squad next summer.

Uchida featured an impressive 153 times during his Schalke career, scoring two goals and registering 18 assists. 

Under new manager Domenico Tedesco, it appears Schalke will be switching to the popular 3-4-3 formation. In their opening Bundesliga fixture against RB Leipzig on Saturday, Tedesco opted to use Italian midfielder Daniel Caligiuri on the right-hand side, with Uchida appearing to be surplus to requirements at the Veltins-Arena.

Uchida's new challenge will come in a Union side who finished in an impressive fourth place last season, just missing out on the opportunity to feature in the Bundesliga playoff match by six points.

