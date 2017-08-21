West Ham, West Brom and Burnley All Chase £12m Rated Lorient Striker

A host of Premier League clubs, including West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United and Burnley are showing a keen interest in Lorient's Ghanaian striker Abdul Majeed Waris.

The 25-year-old striker has shown good form for the French outfit, scoring 10 goals in the 2016/17 Ligue 1 campaign. However, despite Waris' goal scoring ability, it wasn't enough to keep Lorient in the top flight, seeing them relegated alongside Nancy and Bastia.

His performances over the past campaign have seen interest in the pacy forward grow, with the aforementioned trio of Premier League clubs all making enquiries into his availability, as reported by Mail Online.

The Ghana international also has a history with Premier League clubs, being given trails with Manchester City at just 17 years old before moving to Swedish side Hacken, where he made 45 appearances and scored 26 goals, averaging 0.58 goals per game.

Waris is capable of being utilised as a winger on either flank as well as an out-and-out striker, notching a total of 21 goals in 58 games throughout his two seasons with Lorient.

As a result of this promising form, a number of other top clubs, including Celtic, Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham have also been tracking his performances in recent months.

Besides boasting an impressive goal scoring record at club level, Waris has also looked the part on the international stage for Ghana, having earned 22 caps for the West African side, scoring four times and making the 2014 World Cup squad in Brazil.

As the summer transfer window draws to a close, the race for the signature of Abdul Majeed Waris is sure to heat up, perhaps even going down to the wire on deadline day. Although, right now, it looks to be a question of which side can get a deal over the line first.