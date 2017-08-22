Boost for Bayern Munich as Star Duo Return to Training After Injury Problems

Javi Martinez and Thiago Alcantara have returned to Bayern Munich's first-team training sessions after recovering from their respective injuries.

The two Spain internationals sat out the 3-1 Bundesliga victory over Bayer Leverkusen last Friday, when Niklas Sule, Corentin Tolisso and Robert Lewandowski all netted in a routine victory for the German champions.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

However, Jerome Boateng and James Rodriguez are still training away from the group as they look to reach full fitness.

A statement on Bayern's website reads: "Carlo Ancelotti was in a good mood during Tuesday morning’s training session where he welcomed back some returning players. Javi Martinez and Thiago completed the majority of the session with the team for the first time since recovering from their injuries.





"Thiago in particular was in a noticeably enthusiastic mood. During every break he snatched the ball, showed off some tricks or lifted up one of his teammates to get to the ball. The 26 year-old showed the same delight during the individual training games as he distributed the ball in midfield with fine ball control and fast movement."

Thiago had been struggling with an abdominal muscle problem while Martinez was ruled out with a calf injury, but both will now be hoping to figure in some capacity in Bayern's trip to Werder Bremen.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also back from injury and training with the group after a foot injury kept him out of the Leverkusen match.