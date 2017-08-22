Chelsea Reportedly Make Massive £62m Bid for Torino Striker Andrea Belotti

Premier League champions Chelsea have reportedly made a huge £62m bid for Italy international Andrea Belotti. It is thought that Serie A side Torino have rejected this offer in an attempt to keep the talented forward at the club.

Belotti is one of the biggest talents in Serie A, with the striker netting 26 goals in 35 league appearances for a Torino side that finished 9th last season.

According to a report by Tuttosport, Torino rejected the bid in order to force the Premier League giants to activate Belotti's £88m release clause.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has had a frustrating transfer window so far, after former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku decided to join league rivals Manchester United instead of rejoining the London club from Everton.

The club have already signed Spain international Alvaro Morata for a fee reported to be £62m, but Conte will be keen to add to his front-line after a tough start to the season with a 3-2 loss against against Burnley at Stamford Bridge, and a win against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

It is thought that Conte is looking to bring in reinforcements in all positions before the transfer window closes at the end of the month. The Chelsea boss is reportedly looking to bring in a central defender and wing-back as well as a new forward.

Chelsea have a run of tough games ahead with the club welcoming a strong Everton side to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and then facing both Leicester City and Arsenal in the following weeks.