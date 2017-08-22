Jamie Carragher Stokes Merseyside Rivalry by Posing Cheeky Post-Match Question to Wayne Rooney

Former Liverpool ace Jamie Carragher has stoked the fire of Liverpool and Everton's Merseyside rivalry, by posing a cheeky post-match question to Toffees star Wayne Rooney.

Everton claimed a crucial point in their away win to Manchester City on Monday evening, with the Premier League legend claiming his 200th goal in the competition.

Interviewing Rooney on Sky Sport's Monday Night Football, the former Liverpool stalwart couldn't resist to the temptation to get a little dig in on Rooney, to balance out the praise being lavished on the five-time Premier League winner.

Carragher saw his moment to strike, and asked the Everton talisman his thoughts on the club's chances of beating Liverpool this season.

Ha ha ha. Jamie Carragher to Wayne Rooney...pic.twitter.com/nBuX0UXDcV — Football Fours (@Football_Fours) August 21, 2017

Everton are currently on a torrid run of form against their fierce rivals, having not beaten the Reds in the last 14 times of asking. Not since October 2010 have the Toffees triumphed in a meeting between the two sides - when strikes from Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta condemned their rivals to sit in 19th place in the league with just six points from their opening eight games.

Rooney will be determined to help his side defeat Liverpool this season, and will get his first crack at the tricky task when the two sides face off at Anfield on December 9th. Everton are looking strong this year under boss Ronald Koeman, who has bought a number of shrewd signings with the money generated from Romelu Lukaku's £75m move to Manchester United.

Rooney has had the dream start to his move back to Everton, scoring twice in his first two matches of the season.