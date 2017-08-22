Man Utd Receive Boost as Marcos Rojo Returns to Training Following Lengthy Injury Lay-Off

High-flying Manchester United have welcomed back defender Marcos Rojo to training again after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Argentinian centre-half sustained knee ligament damage in the Europa League quarter-final with Anderlecht back in April - the same game in which Zlatan Ibrahimovic got injured.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He took to the training field on Tuesday as he continues towards his full recovery and it might not be too much longer before he can be considered for selection again by Jose Mourinho.

Rojo was still present on the club's pre-season tour of the US, and was also there to cheer on his teammates against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in Skopje.



The club took to Twitter to show Rojo in training along with the caption 'Who do we have here?' to try and instill some hype for his return amongst the fans.

Rojo struck up a fine partnership with Phil Jones during parts of last season and Red Devils supporters will no doubt be pleased to see his recovery going well.

The 27-year-old, who can also play at left-back, is in his fourth season at Old Trafford now following his move from Sporting CP in 2014, and will be keen to stake his claim to start alongside Eric Bailly once fully fit again.

Jose Mourinho can also welcome back Luke Shaw and Ashley Young, who have both recovered from long term injuries.

It's been a rosy start to the new season for United after they thumped West Ham and Swansea 4-0 in the their first two games.

