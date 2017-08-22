Why Tottenham Need to Change Formation Again After Dramatic 2-1 Defeat to Chelsea

Tottenham played their possession game very well on Sunday, but there are always reasons for defeats.

A dodgy tackle on the edge of the box and an error from Hugo Lloris cost Spurs against Chelsea, with left wing-back Marcos Alonso twice being the benefactor of some slack play.

Mauricio: "I think we deserved more, that is why we feel disappointed."



📹 Watch - https://t.co/raUNPdy1HD #COYS pic.twitter.com/wkllQ7OCBG — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 21, 2017

And while Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino felt his side were worth at least a point for their performance, ultimately Chelsea took the chances that came their way, even if it did come from a slightly unexpected source, whereas the Lilywhites, for all their huff and puff, lacked that clinical bite in attack.

With Kyle Walker recently departing for Manchester City and Danny Rose currently out injured, there was a noticeable lack of pace in Tottenham's team on Sunday, and substitute Son Heung-min was not given enough time to make enough of an impact.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

So should Pochettino be considering a formation change for the game against Burnley on Sunday? Absolutely he should.

Burnley, just like Chelsea, will look to frustrate their hosts by sitting deep, keeping the central areas congested as well as dominating the aerial duels.

With Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies both lacking the pace or skill to beat a man on the outside and go to the byline, it's imperative that Son starts so that Tottenham have that fourth option in attack, as they have not made the same inroads down the flanks in their opening two games that they so consistently managed last season.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The change in tactics would likely mean Eric Dier would drop to the bench, but the England international was far from impressive at the weekend and Spurs would undoubtedly profit more by including Son's rapid pace, efficient finishing and clever trickery rather than Dier's robust, no nonsense tackling.

Burnley have already shown they will not be pushed around this season, beating Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season before losing to West Brom, and Spurs have had trouble breaking down and dispatching Sean Dyche's side before.

Last season, Tottenham managed 2-1 and 2-0 wins over the Clarets, falling a goal behind during the home fixture, quite a feat for Burnley during a campaign where Spurs were pretty much faultless at White Hart Lane.

New signing Davinson Sanchez may be expected to make his first appearance for Tottenham but, for tactical reasons, the Colombia international should sit the match out and watch as Son partners Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli in attack.

With only Manchester United making a perfect start out of this season's title favourites, Tottenham have a chance to get rid of the supposed Wembley curse by putting in a dominant performance against Burnley, but Pochettino must get his tactics right if they are to do so.