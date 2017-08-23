Barcelona Sensationally Looking to West Ham Star as Solution to 'Replacing Neymar' Problem

Barcelona sold Neymar earlier this summer for a record fee of £200m but now the Spanish giants are struggling to find a suitable replacement and with Liverpool standing firm on Philippe Coutinho, Barca are now looking to West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini.

Barcelona are reportedly ready to make an improved offer of £138m for Coutinho but according to the Daily Star, respected Argentinian journalist Cesar Merlo has made claims that Barcelona will turn their attention to Lanzini and also former Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria.

Cuenta @MatiBustosMilla en @NoTodoPasaTyC que Barcelona tiene charlas serias para fichar a Ángel Di María y Manuel Lanzini. pic.twitter.com/1T9FzLIP3W — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 22, 2017

Lanzini has been impressive for Slaven Bilic's side since his move from Al Jazira Club. His talent on the ball and his ability to split open a defence with a single pass has attracted the attention of Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, Bilic, reluctant to offload a first-team player, insists that his star play-maker will remain in London for at least another season.

Bilic said: "I am sure he [Lanzini] is going to stay with us. I said it last week when we spoke out about it before the Manchester United game."

He added: "He broke into the Argentina team, he got a call-up for the game in September so he knows that if he plays for West Ham he has a chance to improve, sign a better contract with West Ham and play for Argentina. He is very happy."