Bayern Munich Legend Philipp Lahm Could Be Ready to Make a Shock Return to Football

Bayern Munich legend Phillip Lahm could be ready to make a stunning return to football.

The German World Cup winner shocked the footballing world when he retired from the game aged 33 in May. However, Blid report that the full back could be ready to be make a comeback with Bundesliga side Hamburg interested.

Second tier side St Pauli are also reportedly interested and their business manager Andreas Rettig has sent him a written offer. The 54-year old said: "I would like to make a big transfer again."

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

St Pauli finished 7th in the second tier of German football and are looking to Lahm to potentially help them out into the Bundesliga.





Excluding a season long-loan spell at Stuttgart, Lahm played all his career at Bayern Munich, making 517 appearances. He has an glittering trophy cabinet having won the Bundesliga eight times and the DFB-Pokal five times.

He also lifted the Champions League trophy in 2013 and was involved in two further finals losing to Inter Milan in 2010 and Chelsea in 2012.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Lahm also had a habit of performing to his very best in tournaments. He scored the first goal in the 2006 World Cup when Germany hosted the tournament and made into the team of the tournament.





He would also be in the dream team for the 2010 tournament before helping Germany lift the big prize in 2014 and was also impressive in Germany's run to the final in Euro 2008, scoring the winner in a 3-2 victory over Turkey in the semi final.

It remains to be seen whether Lahm will be persuaded to come out of retirement and he may find the prospect of playing against the club he served for over 10 years a difficult one to accept.