Madrid to Tie Down 5 First-Team Players to New Contracts as They Seek to Continue Dominance

Real Madrid's dominance at the highest level of European football is set to continue as the club prepares to give a number of key players new long term contracts in the Spanish capital.

The homegrown trio of Isco, Marco Asensio and Dani Carvajal are all set to be rewarded by the club by having their futures tied down to the Santiago Bernabéu, while the Brazilian international duo of Marcelo and Casemiro are also going to be offered extended contracts in Madrid, according to Marca.

Zinedine Zidane is set to renew his Real Madrid contract–without even entering into negotiations, per @marca pic.twitter.com/s0kePa0xQa — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 23, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić all renewed their contracts with Real Madrid last season. This consistency in keeping players tied to the club for long periods of time is what has helped Madrid overtake their Spanish rivals Barcelona in the search for European dominance.

While manager Zinedine Zidane will sign a new contract at the club until 2020, it has also been reported that his compatriot, Karim Benzema, will put pen to paper in the near future. The French striker's current contract is set to expire in 2019, exactly 10 years after moving to the Spanish capital from hometown club Lyon.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Real Madrid have made just two signings so far this summer, snapping up Atlético Madrid full-back Theo Hernández and Real Betis star Dani Ceballos for a combined £42m. The latter was the recipient of UEFA U21 Euro's Player of the Tournament award this summer, helping Spain claim a runners up spot after defeat to Germany in the final.