Soccer

Madrid to Tie Down 5 First-Team Players to New Contracts as They Seek to Continue Dominance

an hour ago

Real Madrid's dominance at the highest level of European football is set to continue as the club prepares to give a number of key players new long term contracts in the Spanish capital.

The homegrown trio of Isco, Marco Asensio and Dani Carvajal are all set to be rewarded by the club by having their futures tied down to the Santiago Bernabéu, while the Brazilian international duo of Marcelo and Casemiro are also going to be offered extended contracts in Madrid, according to Marca.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić all renewed their contracts with Real Madrid last season. This consistency in keeping players tied to the club for long periods of time is what has helped Madrid overtake their Spanish rivals Barcelona in the search for European dominance.

While manager Zinedine Zidane will sign a new contract at the club until 2020, it has also been reported that his compatriot, Karim Benzema, will put pen to paper in the near future. The French striker's current contract is set to expire in 2019, exactly 10 years after moving to the Spanish capital from hometown club Lyon.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Real Madrid have made just two signings so far this summer, snapping up Atlético Madrid full-back Theo Hernández and Real Betis star Dani Ceballos for a combined £42m. The latter was the recipient of UEFA U21 Euro's Player of the Tournament award this summer, helping Spain claim a runners up spot after defeat to Germany in the final.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters