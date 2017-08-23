Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets Unbelievable Return Date With New Deal Set to Be Announced Soon

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly shocked Manchester United with his speed of recovery, and the striker is said to be targeting an October return from the injury that many thought had ended his Red Devils career.

The Swede unsurprisingly scored 28 goals for Jose Mourinho's side last season, but a horrible knee injury suffered in April kept him out of the team's final string of matches.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

According to The Sun, the player has told close friends that he wants to feature in United's clash against Spurs on October 28.

Reports also indicate that Zlatan was working so hard on his rehab, he was ordered to take a break and go on holiday by the medics at Carrington earlier this summer. And if you watch the video below, you'll see a mostly healthy man.

United officials have since confirmed that a new short-term deal is being discussed an an announcement could be made in the coming days.

It was believed that the 35-year-old Swede would retire following the injury, but his Instagram post a few days later put all of those notions to rest.

"First of all, thank you for all the support and love," he wrote. "Its no news I got injured so I will be out of football for a while.

"I will go through this like everything else and come back even stronger. So far I played with one leg so it shouldn't be any problem. One thing is for sure, I decide when its time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon."