Soccer

Gylfi Sigurdsson’s First Everton Goal Was Ridiculous

Soccer
Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

New Everton man Gylfi Sigurdsson scored quite the beauty on Thursday, hitting a ridiculous 40-yard shot from midfield against Hajduk Split in Europa League action.

Everton fans waited all summer for Sigurdsson to arrive from Swansea City, who will miss him and his ability to make something out of nothing — such as this.

The Toffees are set to win on aggregate if things hold.

The Iceland star will surely continue to make their lives easier from here.

