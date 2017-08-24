Soccer

Julian Draxler's Agent Says Player Won't Be Leaving PSG This Summer

2 hours ago

Julian Draxler's agent has said that the German attacker won't be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, despite all of the ongoing talk.

Draxler has been tipped to join a new club before the close of the transfer window, given that Neymar has come in and the club are still looking to bring in the likes of Kylian Mbappe, as well as another attacking player.

However, according to Sky Sport, Robert Wittman, the player's agent, has denied that his client will be making a move.

The agent also rebuffed rumours of interest from Borussia Dortmund, as well as him being in Munich on Wednesday, with reports suggesting that he was there to work on a deal for Draxler.

Fresher reports, though, claim that Witmann was at Anfield on Wednesday for the Champions League playoff match between Liverpool and Hoffenheim.

Per the Metro, Draxler has been identified as a possible replacement for Philippe Coutinho if he does end up leaving for Barcelona. And the agent may have been there to discuss a move.

Wittman also represents Reds forward Roberto Firmino, however, so he could have been there for an entirely different reason - if he really was.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Liverpool beat Hoffenheim with a 6-3 aggregate scoreline to qualify for the Champions League this season, and Jurgen Klopp now believes that it will be easier for his side to sign new players.

"It’s a big influence on the transfer market, especially if you do it (qualify) more often," the German boss said. "Players we talk to say “if you play Champions League, we would be really interested because the club is good, the manager is not bad."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters