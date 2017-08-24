Julian Draxler's Agent Says Player Won't Be Leaving PSG This Summer

Julian Draxler's agent has said that the German attacker won't be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, despite all of the ongoing talk.

Draxler has been tipped to join a new club before the close of the transfer window, given that Neymar has come in and the club are still looking to bring in the likes of Kylian Mbappe, as well as another attacking player.

Julian Draxler's agent Roger Wittmann tells Sky in Germany his client feels good at PSG & a possible move is not even a talking point. https://t.co/BA9TplxcMN — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) August 24, 2017

However, according to Sky Sport, Robert Wittman, the player's agent, has denied that his client will be making a move.

The agent also rebuffed rumours of interest from Borussia Dortmund, as well as him being in Munich on Wednesday, with reports suggesting that he was there to work on a deal for Draxler.

Julian Draxler 🇩🇪

Grzegorz Krychowiak 🇵🇱@mayamahadevan asks: Are these the type of players Liverpool need?https://t.co/TFJAKABGVe — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 22, 2017

Fresher reports, though, claim that Witmann was at Anfield on Wednesday for the Champions League playoff match between Liverpool and Hoffenheim.

Per the Metro, Draxler has been identified as a possible replacement for Philippe Coutinho if he does end up leaving for Barcelona. And the agent may have been there to discuss a move.

Wittman also represents Reds forward Roberto Firmino, however, so he could have been there for an entirely different reason - if he really was.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Liverpool beat Hoffenheim with a 6-3 aggregate scoreline to qualify for the Champions League this season, and Jurgen Klopp now believes that it will be easier for his side to sign new players.

"It’s a big influence on the transfer market, especially if you do it (qualify) more often," the German boss said. "Players we talk to say “if you play Champions League, we would be really interested because the club is good, the manager is not bad."