Soccer

Leonardo Ulloa Signs New 2-Year Deal to Remain at Leicester City

38 minutes ago

Leicester City have announced the signing of striker Leonardo Ulloa to a two-year extension.

The 31-year-old Argentinian, who joined the club in 2014, has inked a new contract which should see him remain there until 2019.


A statement on the Foxes official website reads: "Striker Leonardo Ulloa signs a new contract with Leicester City Football Club until 2019."

“I am so happy because I have lived massive moments with this Club and it makes me happy to stay here and fight to help the team and increase the Club’s history," Ulloa declared following the agreement.

"That is so important and I am so happy for this two-year contract. Now I have to fight to play. I will train and give my best.

"I appreciate it a lot to stay here and I am so happy here now. For that, I want to continue in this in the same way by working hard and working my best for the Club.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare also chimed in, claiming to be delighted to have the player at the King Power Stadium for a further two years.

He said: “Leo’s goals and performances have been key to some wonderful moments for this Football Club since he first joined and I’m delighted to have him with us for another two years. He’s a popular member of the squad and gives us an excellent option in attack.”

