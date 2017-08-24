Rafa Benitez Admits Newcastle Have to Sell 'Championship' Quality Players as He Ups Transfer Ante

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has admitted he still has too many Championship-level players within his squad, and the club must replace them with Premier League quality players this transfer window.





The Magpies have yet to get off the mark in their return to England's top flight after suffering back-to-back defeats, however investment into the squad this summer has been lacking and Benitez claims players who were specifically brought in to achieve promotion back to the Premier League now need to be moved on.

Having received little financial support from Newcastle owner, Mike Ashley, the Magpies have yet to make significant changes to their squad for their assault on the league this season.





However, Benitez is aware of the different challenges which a newly promoted side faces in the transfer window, as he told Sky Sports on Wednesday: "We have a different situation to other clubs.

"The transfer window is open, we are coming from the Championship. We knew when we were in the Championship that we needed to sign players for the Championship and now we have to move people.





"We have too many people, we have to wait until September 1 and everything will be different.

With an unsettled final squad disrupting the start of his new campaign, the Spanish boss has revealed he is in favour of closing the transfer window before the start of the league season as he admitted he possesses a lack of control over his side due to impending changes.

He added: "You have players that they know they will leave. They are still around. So how can you manage and control?

"A lot of managers have had the same situation. The difference is that some teams needed two or three players because they were already in the Premier League.

"For us, coming from the Championship, we need to change more players."