Record Swansea Buy Sam Clucas Explains Why Liberty Stadium Switch Is the 'Perfect Fit' for Him

Sam Clucas has explained why a transfer to Swansea City was the "perfect fit" for him after he put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

The ex-Hull City midfielder became the latest recruit to join Paul Clement's side on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee, and spoke exclusively to his new team's website about why he opted to move to the Liberty Stadium.

Revealing what exact part of Swansea's footballing philosophy convinced him to trade Humberside for South Wales, Clucas admitted that it was the club's tiki-taka style of play that lured him back to the Premier League.

He said: "There were a couple of clubs interested, but I felt Swansea was the perfect fit for me. I played quite a few times against Swansea last season when we drew them in the cup and then in the relegation fight together.

“I’ve seen a lot of Swansea and one of the main reasons I decided to come here was because of the way they play football. I think it suits me."

Clucas tasted the harsh reality of relegation from England's top flight with the Tigers on the last day of the 2016/17 campaign after then manager Marco Silva failed to keep them out of the Championship.

Buzzing for @samclucas . Deserves to be playing in the Prem. @SwansOfficial got themselves a great player 👏👏⚽️ — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 23, 2017

Both Silva and Clucas have now departed to chance their hand back in the Premier League with Watford and Swansea respectively, and the 26-year-old explained why he was glad to have another crack at playing in England's top tier.

He added: “I had a bitter sweet season last year with relegation. Because of my playing background, I never thought I would play in the Premier League so I relished every game I played. From the first time I kicked a ball in the Premier League it was a dream come true.

“Now I’ve found my way to Swansea. It’s taken me a long time to drive here from Hull, but now I really can’t wait to get started.

“Once you've had a taste for the Premier League you always want to go back. So when the chance came up for me to do that again at Swansea, I grabbed the opportunity with both hands.’’