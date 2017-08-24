French starlet Ousmane Dembele's move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona is all but announced.

That's according to BeIN Sports, who report that a €120m deal has been agreed upon by both clubs.

Dembele, who emerged as one of Barca's chief targets following the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, went on strike after learning of the La Liga giants' interest and decided to excuse himself from training without leaving any word as to his whereabouts.

He has since returned to the club, but was banned indefinitely.

The German side were said to have been holding out for €140m, but if the recent report is to be believed, it will probably be made up in add-ons.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

BVB sporting director Michael Zorc told German source Kicker: "We have made our ideas quite clear to them. Either Barcelona meets them or they do not."

La Blaugrana are still believed to be pursuing Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, but they only have a week to go to seal a deal and Liverpool's firm stance over the Brazilian could leave them frustrated.