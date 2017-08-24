Soccer

Swansea Confirm Defender Kyle Bartley Will Be Sidelined for the Next 6-8 Weeks

2 hours ago

Swansea City have confirmed defender Kyle Bartley will be sidelined for the next six weeks at least after suffering medial ligament damage.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash with MK Dons and was stretchered off in the 80th minute.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The centre-half will now see a knee specialist, as confirmed by the club on their official website, and get a further assessment on the injury, but the lay-off time at present is estimated at six-eight weeks.

At the club since 2012, Bartley has only really made a handful of appearances for the Swansea since moving from Arsenal.

He earned a rare start last weekend against Manchester United, but now faces up to two months on the sidelines in a frustrating time for the star.

Swansea travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League next on Saturday, with Paul Clement eyeing his first win of the new campaign.

