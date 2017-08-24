Soccer

Swansea on the Verge of Re-Signing Former Club Favourite Wilfried Bony From Manchester City

an hour ago

Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony is close to returning to Swansea, according to the BBC.

The 25-year-old left the Welsh club and moved to the Etihad for £25m two years ago, but has found things pretty rough, and could return to the Swans for less than half of that sum before the close of the transfer window.

A fee is yet to be agreed between the two clubs, but Pep Guardiola should have no qualms over letting the player leave for much less than City's initial outlay.

ISSOUF SANOGO/GettyImages

Bony spent last season on loan at Stoke City. He only made 10 appearances, scoring two goals in the process. 

Over the span of his City career, the striker scored 10 goals in 46 appearances for the side, and described his stint there as 'a bad moment', due to him constantly getting injured. However, he does love English football and wants to continue playing in the Premier League.

“When I was at City, I never passed one month without an injury," he said last month.

“There was always something. I had never been injured like this since I started playing football. Never. It was a bad moment. I like English football, I like the country and it is my way to play.

“My family like the country and do not want to move. And me especially, I don’t want to move. It is the best league and I am here because I’ve been successful here and want to be in the future.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters