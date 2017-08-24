Swansea on the Verge of Re-Signing Former Club Favourite Wilfried Bony From Manchester City

Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony is close to returning to Swansea, according to the BBC.

The 25-year-old left the Welsh club and moved to the Etihad for £25m two years ago, but has found things pretty rough, and could return to the Swans for less than half of that sum before the close of the transfer window.

A fee is yet to be agreed between the two clubs, but Pep Guardiola should have no qualms over letting the player leave for much less than City's initial outlay.

ISSOUF SANOGO/GettyImages

Bony spent last season on loan at Stoke City. He only made 10 appearances, scoring two goals in the process.

Over the span of his City career, the striker scored 10 goals in 46 appearances for the side, and described his stint there as 'a bad moment', due to him constantly getting injured. However, he does love English football and wants to continue playing in the Premier League.

It looks like he's coming home#Swans close to cut price Wilfried Bony deal



details: https://t.co/Qsaln6jSi1 pic.twitter.com/XQcF4KA9TE — BBC Wales Sport (@BBCWalesSport) August 24, 2017

“When I was at City, I never passed one month without an injury," he said last month.

“There was always something. I had never been injured like this since I started playing football. Never. It was a bad moment. I like English football, I like the country and it is my way to play.

“My family like the country and do not want to move. And me especially, I don’t want to move. It is the best league and I am here because I’ve been successful here and want to be in the future.”