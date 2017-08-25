Brighton Officially Withdraw From Raphael Dwamena Deal as Striker Fails Medical Due to Heart Issue

Brighton have pulled out of a deal to sign FC Zurich's Raphael Dwamena after the striker failed his medical with the Seagulls on Friday.

Albion had previously had a £13.8m bid accepted by the Swiss side for the 21-year-old's services. But on Friday evening the club announced that they were pulling out of the deal to sign the young Ghanaian forward. The Sun report that the player has been shown up to have a heart problem, and that's the reason why the club have taken their decision.

#BHAFC have withdrawn from the potential transfer of Raphael Dwamena, after the player failed the club's medical. https://t.co/ZEhXx5Oizw — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 25, 2017

Ending their interest in Dwamena, the club's official statement said: "The club would like to wish Raphael the very best for the future, as he returns to FC Zurich."





Having failed to gain any points from the opening two league games of the season Chris Hughton was wanting to add to his sides' attacking options as they search for their first Premier League goal.





This disappointing news for Seagulls fans comes after the club broke their transfer record on Sunday with pen put to paper on a deal for Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo from Belgium side Club Brugge for a club record £13.5m fee.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

With a tasking campaign ahead Hughton will still be eager to add to the depth and quality of his squad as they seek to avoid the drop from the Premier League.

The Seagulls will likely look for a new strike option to add to new signings midfielder Davy Propper - £6m from Dutch side PSV - £5m ex-Valencia goalkeeper Matt Ryan and 21-year-old Dutch winger Soufyan Ahannach.

With the Thursday deadline rapidly closing expect Brighton to hone in on another strike option with links having been made with ex-Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic.







