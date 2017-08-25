Europa League Group Stage Draw: Arsenal, Everton, Milan and More Learn Fate
The 48 teams contesting the Europa League group stages this season, including Arsenal, Everton, AC Milan, Dynamo Kyiv, Zenit St Petersburg, Lyon and Lazio, have all learned their fate after the draw was made in Monaco on Friday lunchtime.
In their first taste of Europe's second club competition since dropping out of the Champions League early in the 1999/00 campaign, Arsenal have been handed Belarus champions BATE, as well as Cologne and Crvena zvezda (otherwise known as Red Star Belgrade).
Wayne Rooney, who lifted the trophy as Manchester United captain last season, has seen his Everton team drawn with Lyon, whose stadium will host the final in May, Atalanta from Serie A and Cypriot club Apollon Limassol in a tough group.
Meanwhile, big spending AC Milan must contend with Austria Vienna, Croatian champions Rijeka and AEK Athens in a reasonably favourable draw.
2017/18 UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw in Full:
Group A
Villarreal
Maccabi Tel Aviv
Astana
Slavia Prague
Group B
Dynamo Kyiv
Young Boys
Partizan Belgrade
Skenderbeu
Group C
Braga
Ludogorets Razgrad
Hoffenheim
Istanbul Basaksehir
Group D
AC Milan
Austria Vienna
HNK Rijeka
AEK Athens
Group E
Lyon
Everton
Atalanta
Apollon Limassol
Group F
Copenhagen
Lokomotiv Moscow
Sheriff Tiraspol
Zlin
Group G
Viktoria Plzen
Steaua Bucharest
Hapoel Be'er Sheva
Lugano
Group H
Arsenal
BATE Borisov
Cologne
Red Star Belgrade
Group I
Red Bull Salzburg
Marseille
Vitoria de Guimareas
Konyaspor
Group J
Athletic Bilbao
Hertha Berlin
Zorya Luhansk
Ostersund
Group K
Lazio
Nice
Zulte Waregem
Vitesse Arnhem
Group L
Zenit St Petersburg
Real Sociedad
Rosenborg
Vardar
The group stage will begin with Matchday one on Thursday 14th September and will conclude on with Matchday six on Thursday 7th December. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Last 32, and will be joined by 8 third place Champions League group clubs.