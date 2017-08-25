The 48 teams contesting the Europa League group stages this season, including Arsenal, Everton, AC Milan, Dynamo Kyiv, Zenit St Petersburg, Lyon and Lazio, have all learned their fate after the draw was made in Monaco on Friday lunchtime.

In their first taste of Europe's second club competition since dropping out of the Champions League early in the 1999/00 campaign, Arsenal have been handed Belarus champions BATE, as well as Cologne and Crvena zvezda (otherwise known as Red Star Belgrade).

Wayne Rooney, who lifted the trophy as Manchester United captain last season, has seen his Everton team drawn with Lyon, whose stadium will host the final in May, Atalanta from Serie A and Cypriot club Apollon Limassol in a tough group.

Meanwhile, big spending AC Milan must contend with Austria Vienna, Croatian champions Rijeka and AEK Athens in a reasonably favourable draw.

2017/18 UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw in Full:

Group A

Villarreal

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Astana

Slavia Prague

Group B

Dynamo Kyiv

Young Boys

Partizan Belgrade

Skenderbeu

Group C

Braga

Ludogorets Razgrad

Hoffenheim

Istanbul Basaksehir

Group D

AC Milan

Austria Vienna

HNK Rijeka

AEK Athens

Group E

Lyon

Everton

Atalanta

Apollon Limassol

Group F

Copenhagen

Lokomotiv Moscow

Sheriff Tiraspol

Zlin

Group G

Viktoria Plzen

Steaua Bucharest

Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Lugano

Group H

Arsenal

BATE Borisov

Cologne

Red Star Belgrade

Group I

Red Bull Salzburg

Marseille

Vitoria de Guimareas

Konyaspor

Group J

Athletic Bilbao

Hertha Berlin

Zorya Luhansk

Ostersund

Group K

Lazio

Nice

Zulte Waregem

Vitesse Arnhem

Group L

Zenit St Petersburg

Real Sociedad

Rosenborg

Vardar

The group stage will begin with Matchday one on Thursday 14th September and will conclude on with Matchday six on Thursday 7th December. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Last 32, and will be joined by 8 third place Champions League group clubs.