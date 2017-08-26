West Ham Transfer Expert Suggests William Carvalho Saga is Far From Over Despite Differing Reports

West Ham United's pursuit of Sporting CP's William Carvalho appeared to be dead and buried after reports emerged on Friday which suggested that the midfielder's current employers were not prepared to budge on their £40m valuation.

The Hammers were subsequently left to admit defeat in their efforts, but according to Irons transfer expert ExWHUEmployee - venting his views via a column published by The West Ham Way - all is not lost in the transfer saga, which has spanned the length and breadth of the summer transfer window, despite David Sullivan's and the club's frustration with Sporting's lack of cooperation on the matter.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

With West Ham allegedly preferring to spread a large part of the proposed fee for Carvalho over a number of years, the Liga NOS outfit are actively seeking alternative suitors for the Portugal international.





Carvalho, 25, has made it known to his current employers that he indeed wishes to leave the club this summer, and with that factor taken into account, Sporting's stance on the matter could fundamentally weaken as the days and hours pass by, with the end of the window edging ever closer.





It's been said that the east Londoners were originally confident of securing his signature on Thursday, but as it stands Sporting will do everything within their power to ensure that the earn a substantial amount of money from the sale of the Euro 2016 winner.

West Ham are certainly no strangers to stumping-up lofty figures for the players they want, especially in terms of wages, with Hammers new-boys Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic both pocketing over £100k-a-week at the London Stadium.





So, if Slaven Bilic and co. are in-fact driven in their efforts to snag the demonstrative midfielder, they'll have to devise a cunning approach, if they're to persuade Sporting to part ways with Carvalho for less than what they were expecting to gather.