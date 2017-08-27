Arsenal Lining Up Massive £75m Bid for Real Madrid Starlet Marco Asensio as Transfer Deadline Nears

Arsenal are lining up an optimistic bid for Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio.

After signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon and Sead Kolasinac from Schalke, Arsenal have been quiet in recent weeks of the transfer window but could be set to make a massive signing in the form of Asensio.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Seen as one of the best young talents in Spain, Asensio has established himself as an important first-team member for Los Blancos under Zinedine Zidane and has a penchant for scoring huge goals for the club, including a strike in last season's Champions League final.

Asensio has a £75m buyout clause in his contract and the Express believe Arsenal, whose record signing is the £45m Lacazette, could try to persuade the 21-year-old to ditch the Bernabeu for the Emirates.

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Isco likely to command first-team spots for much of the season, Asensio could be restricted to the same substitutes role he performed so well in last season.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The Spain international ended the 2016-17 campaign with three goals and two assists in 23 La Liga appearances, while he also managed a further three strikes in the Champions League and opened his account for this season with goals in both legs of the Supercopa de Espana against Barcelona.

Asensio has already turned down a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain and is also attracting interest from Inter Milan, who reportedly want to sign Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal have also agreed a deal to sell left-back Kieran Gibbs to Watford, with the England international due to discuss personal terms with the Hornets in the near future.