Chris Hughton Claims Brighton 'Need Whatever Points' They Can Get After Draw Against 10-Man Watford

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has expressed his belief that his side were denied a penalty in their 0-0 draw against 10-man Watford on Saturday.

The hosts saw Miguel Britos sent off for a rash challenge on Anthony Knockaert, but a high boot from Abdoulaye Doucoure in the box was punished only with an indirect free-kick for dangerous play, as referee Graham Taylor was uncertain whether contact had been made.

And Hughton was quick to point out that there was clear evidence that a penalty should have been awarded.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

"It's a penalty because if you look at the cut on Knockaert's nose he has caught him," Hughton told Sky Sports. "The referee hasn't given it because he's not sure.

"Unfortunately for us on this occasion, it's gone very much against us. As a team that has just been promoted we need to get whatever points we can."

Hughton added praise for the performance of his players, but admitted that a first victory of the season was 'there for the taking.'

"I'm pleased to get off the mark with the point but disappointed we didn't get all three," he said.

"I thought it was there for the taking, certainly on the balance of play we had enough good possession, good possession in the final third and got into enough good areas to make this scoreline in our favour.

"They defended very well, they were very athletic at the back, and it was those finals decisions and that little bit of quality that we needed.

"We've hit the post on a couple of occasions and had a penalty that should have been given in our favour. But even up against 11 men, I'm really pleased with how we went about our work today. This was our best performance of the three."