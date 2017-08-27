Football Reacts to 'Mayweather vs McGregor' After the Money Man Defeats UFC Superstar

Despite taking place in the early hours of the morning for those in the United Kingdom, the highly anticipated boxing bout between undefeated Floyd Mayweather and UFC's Conor McGregor was viewed by many.

As fellow professional sportsmen, footballers were keen to publicise their excitement ahead of the big fight...

I'm up ! Come on @thenotoriousmma A post shared by Robbie Savage (@robbiesavage8) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Cmon then McGregor #MayweatherMcGregor — Jimmy Bullard (@jimmybullard) August 26, 2017

Good luck to @TheNotoriousMMA tonight - whatever happens takes balls & brains to do what he's doing tonight #MayweatherMcGregor 🥊 — Jimmy Bullard (@jimmybullard) August 26, 2017

I missed lots of big fights because of Sunday games 😩glad I get to see this one live😜# MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/vPS0chNAoN — Ledley King (@LedleyKing) August 26, 2017

Following ten rounds of gruelling boxing, Floyd Mayweather emerged victorious to retire from the sport with a 50-0 record. Yet, the majority of tributes from footballers poured in for the Irish MMA fighter...

Not surprised to wake up to the news. Surely that was the most likely outcome? The sport of Boxing retains its credibility with that result. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) August 27, 2017

Respect guys! #mayweather did the expected. Showed why he's n1. @TheNotoriousMMA will always be a champ cuz of his achievements. #mmlove 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uYMG1Omi9n — Mario Melchiot (@MarioMelchiot) August 27, 2017

Really brave effort from @TheNotoriousMMA but @FloydMayweather is a true champion of his sport. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 27, 2017

Fair play to @TheNotoriousMMA for making it happen, but @FloydMayweather is just different class 50-0 #thegoat 🥊 — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) August 27, 2017

Gotta say @TheNotoriousMMA hat tipped son 👏. 0 pro fights and you stepped in with the 🐐🤣. Very harsh commentary from Carl Froch I thought 🤔 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 27, 2017

That was fun! Mallinagi next for #mcgregor — Jimmy Bullard (@jimmybullard) August 27, 2017

Of course, being Twitter and all, there were a few funnies too...