BBC Pundit Garth Crooks Slates Newcastle's Shelvey and Mitrovic Suggesting They 'Can't Be Trusted'

After an intense weekend of Premier League football there will be few fans happier than Newcastle United's Toon Army, celebrating their first win of the season after beating West Ham United 3-0.

Rafael Benitez's side were the subject of much praise from fans and experts alike following their first Premier League win of the season, with BBC pundit Garth Crooks, including Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie, in his team of the week.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, the former Stoke and Tottenham man had far from the kindest of words for the duo of Aleksander Mitrovic and Jonjo Shelvey.

In his team of the week article, Crooks wrote: "The Newcastle fans were chanting Rafa Benitez's name throughout, which speaks volumes about the way they feel about their manager.

"Nevertheless, Benitez needs to add more quality to this team particularly as Jonjo Shelvey and Aleksandar Mitrovic cannot be trusted not to leave some of themselves on one of their opponents."

Shelvey and Mitrovic's discipline has been the subject of much concern at Newcastle following the former receiving a red card on the opening day of the season and the latter potentially facing retrospective action, having elbowed West Ham's Manuel Lanzini on Saturday.

However, regardless of Newcastle's disciplinary issues, Crooks ended his appraisal of Newcastle by focusing on the quality of Ritchie that afternoon.





"Benitez invested wisely in Ritchie - a player with brains as well as heart. The Scotland international is starting to catch the eye and prove he can cope with the pressures and demands of the Premier League."