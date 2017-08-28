Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund look set to sign €25m-rated Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko as a replacement for new Barcelona signing Ousmane Dembélé, according to reports in France and Germany.

Barcelona looked to be struggling in their attempts to replace Neymar following his €222m switch to Paris Saint-Germain, with Liverpool refusing all offers for main-target Philippe Coutinho, but the Spanish giants have found a worthy alternative.

With Barcelona finally wrapping up a €148m deal for Dembélé as Neymar’s replacement, Die Borussen have wasted no time looking for the 20-year-old wonderkid’s successor.

According to a report from Bild, Dortmund representatives are currently in Kiev holding talks with Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko, with a deal for the 27-year-old expected to be announced in the coming days.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

The winger has scored an impressive 99 goals in 228 appearances for Dynamo Kiev since his arrival in 2008.

He’s also bagged 29 goals in 60 appearances for the Ukraine national team and the Leningrad-born star would provide Die Schwarzgelben with considerable experience on the big stage as well as goals galore.

Yarmolenko’s current contract with the Ukrainian Premier League side expires in June 2020.